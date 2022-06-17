Bridgeport

2 Injured After Serious Crash Involving a Scooter in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police said two people were injured after a serious car accident involving a scooter Friday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Housatonic Avenue and East Washington Avenue.

Two people were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being advised to expect road closures and delays in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

