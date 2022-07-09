2 Injured After Shooting on Standish Street in Hartford

Two people were injured during a shooting on Standish Street in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 2:15 a.m.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene. While officials were investigating, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both men are in their 30s and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to authorities.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.