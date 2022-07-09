Hartford

2 Injured After Shooting on Standish Street in Hartford

TLMD_PROMO_0402_MD_1200x675_1200541763701.jpg
NBC Connecticut

Two people were injured during a shooting on Standish Street in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to the scene at about 2:15 a.m.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene. While officials were investigating, two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both men are in their 30s and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policeshooting investigationhartford shooting
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us