2 Injured After Vehicle Crashes, Lands Upside Down on Top of Rock Wall in Mystic

Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed and landed upside down on top of a rock wall in Mystic on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle accident on Starr Lane shortly before 1 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found the driver, identified as a 31-year-old New York man, partially trapped under the overturned vehicle and semiconscious.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as a 25-year-old New York woman, was trapped in the overturned vehicle, but was conscious and alert, police said.

According to investigators, the 2016 BMW 320 was traveling north on Clift Lane and was approaching the intersection of Starr Street. When the driver continued on Starr Lane, which police said is a gravel road, he lost control of the vehicle, fishtailed and left the road. The driver then hit a boulder on the shoulder of the road, went airborne, hit a utility pole and landed upside down on a rock retaining wall, they added.

Both occupants were extricated from the vehicle. Authorities said the driver was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar and the passenger was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Groton Police at (860) 441-6712.