2 Injured During Fight at Stratford Home

Two people are injured after a fight at a home in Stratford on Saturday.

Officers were called to Henry Avenue after getting a report of a dispute between two men.

When police arrived, they said they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was at his home allegedly packaging marijuana.

During the argument, police said one man claimed to have picked up a knife.

After a brief struggle, authorities said the resident suffered a minor cut to his knee and the other person suffered a minor wound to his hand.

Both people involved have been identified by police. Arrests are anticipated.

