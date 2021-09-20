2 Injured During Incidents in Essex: Officials

A man and a woman are injured after incidents at two different locations in Essex Monday night, according to First Selectman Norman Needleman.

Needleman told NBC Connecticut that one of the incidents happened at the Griswold Inn. The other incident happened at another location in town.

An NBC Connecticut crew reports a scene at a Sunoco gas station right outside Essex Village. We are awaiting details from authorities.

Both the man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Needleman. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

More details about the incidents were not immediately available. A police investigation is underway.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes is responding, Needleman said.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.