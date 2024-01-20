2 injured in crash on I-95 North in New Haven

Two people are injured after a crash on Interstate 95 North in New Haven early Saturday morning.

State police said a 28-year-old New Haven man was driving a Honda on the highway south of exit 46 around 1 a.m. when he lost control, collided with the concrete barrier and then hit a tractor-trailer.

The New Haven man and his 29-year-old passenger, also from New Haven, were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

According to state police, the driver of the Honda was found at fault for the crash and was issued a misdemeanor summons for traveling too fast for conditions of the road and driving a vehicle without insurance.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.