2 Injured in Hartford Shooting

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Hartford Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they responded to Wethersfield Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation and found a scene in the area of 349 Wethersfield Ave. Meanwhile, two victims arrived at a local hospital.

Both victims, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s, had what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

