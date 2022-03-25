3 Transported to Hospital After Manchester Hotel Stabbing

Three people were transported to the hospital Friday night after a hotel stabbing in Manchester, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., Manchester police responded to the Homewood Suites Hotel on Pavilions Drive for the report of a stabbing.

Police said they located three people in one of the rooms and found two were suffering from stab wounds. All three people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public and emergency crews are at the scene investigating.