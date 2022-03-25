Manchester

3 Transported to Hospital After Manchester Hotel Stabbing

NBC Connecticut

Three people were transported to the hospital Friday night after a hotel stabbing in Manchester, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., Manchester police responded to the Homewood Suites Hotel on Pavilions Drive for the report of a stabbing.

Police said they located three people in one of the rooms and found two were suffering from stab wounds. All three people were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public and emergency crews are at the scene investigating.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterManchester police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us