2 Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Vernon

Police are investigating after a crash involving a motorcycle in Vernon sent two people to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Hartford Turnpike after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle with multiple patients.

Police said a 2021 Audi Q5 and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Hartford Hospital and is stable condition. His passenger was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar where authorities said she is in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the Audi and his passenger were not injured.

Vernon police and the Metro Traffic Services are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Matt Guilmette at (860) 872-9126.