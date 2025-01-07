2 injured in New Haven crash

Two people are injured after a crash in New Haven on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard by Orange Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, two men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver's injuries are described as serious, but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities did not release details about the severity of the other person's injuries.

The crash is under investigation.