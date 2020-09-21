2 Injured in New Haven Shooting

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in New Haven Monday, according to police.

New Haven police said officers responded to Grand Avenue between Franklin and Hamilton streets after a ShotSpotter alert around 6:48 p.m. When they arrived they found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 62-year-old woman as shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man shot in the hand, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the New Haven Police Department at 860-946-6304.