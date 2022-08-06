2 Injured in Plainfield Motorcycle Crash

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Plainfield late Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Norwich Road near Hank's Dairy Bar shortly before midnight after getting a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.

Police said they learned a man from Jewett City was driving a Harley Davidson southbound on Norwich Road when he went off the road and hit a guardraill.

The man and his passenger both sustained injuries and were transported to Norwich Backus Emergency Care Center for treatment. Authorities have not released any details on the extent of their injuries.

Norwich Road from Lillibridge Road to Bishop Crossing Road was closed while police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.