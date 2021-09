Two people were injured, one seriously, during separate car crashes near each other in Shelton Friday evening.

Officials said the crashes happened in the area of 425 Leavenworth Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers were called in for two separate one-car crashes, they said.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is investigating both accidents