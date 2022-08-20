2 Injured in Separate Shootings Within Hours in Hartford

Two people are injured after two separate shootings within hours in Hartford on Saturday.
Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.
According to police, a man in his 40s was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Authorities said the man was extremely uncooperative and refused to provide a location of the incident.
A little less than two hours later, officers were called to Maple Avenue after getting a report of a person shot.
While officers were investigating, police said a woman in her 30s arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. She is listed in stable condition.
Both shootings remain under investigation.