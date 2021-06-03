2 Injured in Shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven

Two men were transported to the hospital after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Thursday night, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker told NBC Connecticut that the two men who were shot are in the hospital with injuries that are not critical.

Police officers are at the scene investigating the shooting.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.

Elicker said the city plans to re-institute the shooting task force to work with partners in the surrounding towns to solve these shootings.