new haven

2 Injured in Shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

Two men were transported to the hospital after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Thursday night, according to New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Elicker told NBC Connecticut that the two men who were shot are in the hospital with injuries that are not critical.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police officers are at the scene investigating the shooting.

Local

Farmington 29 mins ago

Farmington to Build New High School

new haven 3 hours ago

Cities, State Preps for Summer Youth Employment Return

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.

Elicker said the city plans to re-institute the shooting task force to work with partners in the surrounding towns to solve these shootings.

This article tagged under:

new havenshootinginjuriesshooting investigationNew Haven Police Department
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us