2 injured, including 1 seriously, in ATV rollover in Salmon River State Forest

Two people were injured, including one seriously, in an ATV rollover in a state forest in East Hampton over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to Salmon River State Park on Saturday evening for a report of an ATV rollover with two people injured.

Both injured people were found in the woods and LifeStar was requested to transport an adult male.

Firefighters brought both people out of the woods.

Officials said LifeStar transported the man to the hospital and a woman with a leg injury was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators said one of the person's injuries were considered serious.

The investigation is ongoing.