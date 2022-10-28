EAST HARTFORD

2 Injured, Including Firefighter, After Blaze at East Hartford Multi-Family Home

Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a fire at a multi-family home in East Hartford Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to Main Street for a working fire a little after 10:30 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews found a person outside the residence who was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

A firefighter was also hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation.

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from the side of the third floor. The blaze was under control within an hour of the initial call, according to officials.

All three families living in the home have been displaced. The Red Cross is helping them.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

