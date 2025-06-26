2 injured when tree falls on SUV in Derby

Two people were injured when a tree fell on an SUV in Derby on Wednesday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 34 near Pinkhouse Cove, according to Storm Engine Co. 2.

The tree caused significant damage to the vehicle, fire officials said.

The two victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

It is believed the tree had been weakened by recent storms, according to fire officials.

The road was closed for about two hours.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation was called to clear the debris from the road.