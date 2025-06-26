Derby

2 injured when tree falls on SUV in Derby

Storm Engine Co. 2

Two people were injured when a tree fell on an SUV in Derby on Wednesday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Route 34 near Pinkhouse Cove, according to Storm Engine Co. 2.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The tree caused significant damage to the vehicle, fire officials said.

The two victims were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It is believed the tree had been weakened by recent storms, according to fire officials.

The road was closed for about two hours.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation was called to clear the debris from the road.

This article tagged under:

Derby
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us