Hartford

2 Killed in Christmas Morning Crash in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Two people were killed in a crash in Hartford on Christmas morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Montville Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 2008 Acura TL that had slammed into a utility pole.

Emergency crews pulled the driver, 22-year-old Eustace Chase, of Manchester, and 22-year-old Justin Joseph, of Hartford, from the car. Both died at the scene, police said.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division took over the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Hartford police at (860) 772-TIPS (8477).

