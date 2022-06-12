2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 in Plainville

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in Plainville Friday night.

State Police say 48-year-old Patrick Salisbury Jr., of Berlin, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. and hit a guardrail near Exit 33 on I-84 West.

Salisbury and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, of Springfield, Massachusetts, were thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. Antoine was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has a vehicle with a dashcam that may have captured the incident is asked to call State Police Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H at (860) 534-1098.