2 Dead After Crash in Haddam

Two people have died after a crash on Route 9 in Haddam Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a one-car accident on the Route 9 exit 8 on-ramp just after 10 p.m.

Troopers said a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling north when the driver went through the stop sign at the end of the ramp, crossed the intersection and hit a rock wall face the right side of the roadway.

State police identified the victims as 32-year-old Brittany Cook of Waterford and 39-year-old James Reid of Bloomfield.

According to police, Cook and Reid suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene.

Any witnesses to the collision are being asked to contact Troop F at 860-399-2100.