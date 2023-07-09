2 linked to New London shooting arrested

Police have made a pair of arrests in connection with a shooting in New London.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the area of Golden and Union Streets.

New London Police said that the person that had been shot suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and went to seek treatment at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital prior to when police arrived at the scene.

Officers attempted to stop a Chevy pickup that was in the area, but it took off, police later catching up to it in the vicinity of Wildrose Avenue in Waterford after the truck suffered some sort of mechanical failure.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Soto-Marrero of Norwich, remained inside the pickup when it came to a stop and was subsequently arrested on several traffic-related charges, as well as a count of interfering with an officer.

The front seat passenger, 28-year-old Carlos Figueroa of New Britain, bailed out of the truck and ran off, but was eventually detained and arrested.

Figueroa is facing two different gun-related charges and one count of interfering with police.

New London Police noted that this shooting did not happen at this weekend's Sailfest.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact New London Police detectives at 860-447-1481 or by texting a tip anonymously to 847411. Folks are asked to text NLPDTip in their anonymous message.