holiday shopping

2 Local Malls Push Up Mandatory Curfew for Kids Through Monday

NBC Connecticut

Two local malls are pushing up their mandatory curfew for kids during the rest of the holiday shopping season.

The changes are happening at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury and the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

The malls announced what they are calling the Parental Guidance Required Program last month. They said the effort would help ensure a family-friendly shopping experience.

The curfew, which begins at 1 p.m., requires anyone under the age of 18 to be with an adult until the mall closes.

Officials hope it will help eliminate disruptive behavior that has happened in the past. The curfew applies to the entirety of the shopping center including the parking lots and exterior sidewalks.

On this day last year, four teens were arrested after a fight broke out in front of one of the stores at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester.

The curfew ends on December 30.

