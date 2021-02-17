2 Men, 1 Juvenile Arrested After Gunfire, Car Crash on West Main Street in Meriden

Police have arrested two men and a juvenile after gunfire and a car crash on West Main Street in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers rushed to West Main Street after reports of shots being fired from a vehicle and a car crash into a building.

According to police, two vehicles were driving along West Main Street when people in one of the cars began shooting at the other.

The first car crashed into a store and the people in that car took off on foot. Three people were taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Authorities said 21-year-old Alijah Garris, of Naugatuck, 19-year-old Tyish Smith, of Waterbury and a juvenile were arrested. Garris and Smith are facing weapons and drug charges, according to police. Investigators did not release what charges the juvenile is facing.

The crashed car was struck by several bullets, but no one was injured, police said.

Two handguns were also recovered at the scene.

The second vehicle, from which the shots were fired, sped away from the scene. Police said it was an SUV, but didn't have any other details on a color, make, or model.

Police are looking for video from businesses and homeowners in the area that may have captured what happened.