2 men accused of robbing and beating up 75-year-old man in his backyard in Bridgeport

Two men who are accused of robbing and beating up a 75-year-old man in his backyard in Bridgeport on Thursday have been arrested.

Investigators said 33-year-old Carlos Souffront and 46-year-old Angel Martinez, both of Bridgeport, repeatedly punched a 75-year-old man, pushed him against a dumpster and robbed him of his wallet in his East Side backyard. He suffered a minor head injury in the incident.

The robbery was captured on video. According to police, Martinez and Souffront approached the man with their arms in their jacket pockets and motioned as if they had guns before the robbery.

On Friday, detectives found Souffront and Martinez at the corner of Kossuth St. and Maple St. Police said both men were still wearing the same clothes as when they attacked the 75-year-old man the day before.

Investigators determined Souffront and Martinez were with the black Nissan Rogue that was stolen out of Stratford and used to flee the robbery.

Souffront was taken into custody while standing outside of the vehicle. Martinez drove away in the vehicle and was arrested after it was quickly stopped by officers in the Gang Unit at East Main St. and Arctic St.

Souffront is facing charges including robbery, assault on an elderly person and larceny. His bond was set at $150,000.

Martinez is also facing charges. His charges include robbery, assault on an elderly person and larceny. He also had unrelated warrants for burglary and larceny. His bonds totaled $178,000.

Two other people who were with Souffront and Martinez were also arrested because they had warrants.

A 40-year-old Bridgeport man who was standing with Souffront when he was arrested was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear. He also had a warrant out of Pennsylvania and was charged with being a fugitive from justice in that state.

A 39-year-old Milford woman who was the passenger in the Rogue when it was stopped was arrested on warrants for failure to appear.