2 men arrested in connection to Meriden shooting: police

Two men believed to be involved in a shooting incident in Meriden on Tuesday have been arrested, police said.

Meriden police said they were made aware of a shooting on Crown Street at 1 p.m. Officers determined that a man met with another man in a parking lot and started shooting at him.

The suspect then fled the scene and met up with a second man, and he gave him the gun, according to police.

The SWAT team was called in and while officers were at the scene, the two suspects left the building they were in and were ultimately taken into custody after a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Police found a handgun during their investigation. One of the men face charges including criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless endangerment and more, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The other suspect faces charges including interfering with police, carrying a pistol without a permit and more. He had three additional warrants out for his arrest and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 203-630-6253.