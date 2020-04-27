2 Men Arrested in Connection to Alleged Arson in Milford

Milford police have arrested two men in connection to an alleged arson from earlier this year.

On Friday, officers arrested 35-year-old Johnnie McFadden and 35-year-old Gary Brown, both of New Haven, on active warrants. The warrants were in connection to an incident from February.

On Febaruary 28, 2020, firefighters received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. reporting a car fire in the rear of the old KMart shopping center on Bridgeport Avenue.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, police said they learned that the vehicle's owner, later identified as Brown, had just reported the vehicle stolen to officers less than an hour prior.

Detectives responded and conducted an investigation which led to warrants being issued for McFadden and Brown, authorities added.

McFadden is facing an arson charge and Brown is facing an interfering with an officer charge. Both were released on a promise to appear and will appear in court on June 9.