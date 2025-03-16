2 men charged in connection to fight involving a knife in Willimantic

Two men have been charged in connection to a fight involving a knife in Willimantic on Saturday.

Officers responded to Dunkin on Main Street around 4:45 p.m. after getting a report of a fight between two people. It was reported that one of the people involved in a fight had a knife.

During the investigation, police said an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were apprehended.

According to police, video of the incident showed both men squared up in a fighting stance with the 18-year-old slashing towards the 30-year-old multiple times with a knife. No injuries were reported.

Both men were arrested. The 18-year-old was charged with criminal attempt at assault, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. He was released on a $35,000 bond.

The 30-year-old was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer/resisting. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Both men are due in court on March 24.

Investigators said this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.