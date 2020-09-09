2 Men Hospitalized After Separate Shootings in New Haven

Two men are hospitalized after getting injured in separate shootings within hours in New Haven on Tuesday.

Police said the first shooting happened at 11:40 a.m. and a 26-year-old man arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to investigators, in a search for a crime scene, detectives canvassed the area of Hemingway Place and Quinnipiac Avenue.

Authorities said the second shooting happened hours later. Police and fire responded to multiple 911 calls of a person shot in the area of Wilmot Road and Wintergreen Avenue just before 5 p.m.

First responders said they found a gunshot victim in a minivan on Wilmot Road.

The 20-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the hospital, police said.

At the scene of the shooting, investigators said they canvassed the area with a K9 and found a handgun nearby.

The investigations are ongoing. At this time, police said they do not believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.