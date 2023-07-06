2 men injured during overnight shooting in Meriden

Meriden police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured overnight.

The police department said they were notified of two men with gunshot wounds at Midstate Medical Center early Thursday morning.

Responding officers said both men were shot and were being uncooperative with police. Both men have non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police are trying to determine where the incident happened and how it unfolded.

"We want the public to know that even with non-cooperative individuals, we still fully investigate these types of incidents. Gun violence is unacceptable in this community and we will work with all stakeholders and partners to help bring accountability to those responsible," the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan McKenna at dmckenna@meridenct.gov or 203-630-6284. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Major Crimes tip line at 203-630-6253.