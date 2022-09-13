Farmington

2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD

Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning.

Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help.

When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they were victims of a robbery at a home on the road.

According to investigators, the incident was not random and the men were targeted by a guest.

The two men, both 36 years old, suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said. They were evaluated and declined to go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Police Department at (860) 675-2400.

