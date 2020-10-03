2 Men Injured in Ansonia Shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Ansonia early Sunday morning.

Police said they heard several gunshots coming from the area of West Main Street around 2 a.m.

When officers responded to the area, they said they found a 26-year-old man in the municipal parking lot who had been shot. Officers rendered medical aid to the man until an ambulance arrived and transported him to the hospital.

Authorities said the Ansonia man was shot multiple times in the upper body and is currently listed in serious, but stable condition.

While still on scene, officers said Griffin Hospital reported a second victim of a gunshot at their facility.

Police said they responded the hospital where they found a 24-year-old Ansonia man who was being treated for a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The Derby and Seymour police departments assisted with securing the scene.

Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at (203) 735-1885. Tips can also be left here.