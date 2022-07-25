Hartford

2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Sunday night.

Officers were called to Seyms Street around 11:45 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was alert and conscious at the scene and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hartford Jul 23

Man Shot Multiple Times in Hartford

Hartford Jul 22

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Franklin Avenue in Hartford

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shortly after, authorities said a man in his 40s also arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. He was also alert and conscious.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us