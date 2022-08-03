2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street.

While at the scene, authorities said two men in their 20s arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to police, one man is listed in critical, but stable condition and the second man's wound is considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.