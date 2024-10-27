Hartford

2 men injured in Hartford shooting

Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Addison Street around 2 a.m. on a ShotSpotter notification.

In the area, police said they found two males in their 30s who had been shot.

The men were alert and conscious on scene and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They are both currently listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting.

