2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting

Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officers were called to Bliss Street around 1:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition, authorities added.

Shortly after, officers said a second man in his 20s arrived to Hartford Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He is also listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.