2 Men Injured in New Haven Shooting

Two men are recovering after getting injured in a shooting in New Haven last week.

Officers were called to Henry Street on Friday night shortly before 10 p.m. after getting a report of gunfire.

While responding officers were locating and securing a crime scene, police said they were advised that two men who had been struck by gunfire were dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by private car.

According to investigators, a 28-year-old New Haven man and a 31-year-old New Haven man were both being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers collected ballistic evidence from the scene and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Any witnesses that have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tip can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or by texting "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.