2 men injured in shootings minutes apart on Orchard Street in New Haven

Two men were injured during separate shootings on the same road in New Haven on Sunday night. The shootings happened within 15 minutes of one another.

Police learned about the first shooting around 5:20 p.m. when officers received a report of a male gunshot victim who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael's Campus.

Medical personnel said the man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and arm.

According to the man, he was standing at the intersection of Orchard Street and Edgewood Avenue when he was shot by someone in a vehicle. He was not able to give a description of the shooter or vehicle.

Shortly after, officers received a report around 5:30 p.m. about a second male gunshot victim who had walked into Yale New Haven Hospital. This male was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

The man involved in the second shooting said he was walking on Orchard Street when he was shot. He did not have any other details about the person who shot him.

Investigators canvassed Orchard Street from Chapel Street to Whalley Avenue. ShotSpotter was not activated in the area and no ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

Authorities are treating the shootings as one incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed either shooting is asked to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.