2 men injured, including 1 critically, after shooting in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

Two men are injured, including one critically, after a shooting in Hartford late on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to Hartford Hospital around 11:20 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

The victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.

Police said a second victim, identified as a man in his 20s, arrived at Hartford Hospital after being picked up by an ambulance while attempting to walk to the hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, the two men were shot while in the 100 block of Seymour Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said this shooting is not related to the shooting on Cleveland Avenue early Friday morning that left a woman dead and a man injured.

