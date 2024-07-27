Hartford

2 men injured, including 1 critically, in Hartford shooting

By Cailyn Blonstein

Two men are injured, including one critically, after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Blue Hills Avenue around 4:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

According to police, a man in his 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they later learned a second man in his 20s was also shot during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

