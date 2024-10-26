Ansonia

2 men injured, including 1 critically, in shooting at club in Ansonia

Two men are injured, including one critically, after a shooting at a club in Ansonia early Saturday morning.

Officers originally responded to the Saint Sebastian Club around 2 a.m. for a disturbance. When police arrived, they said they found a party that had ended when unknown people began to fight. The people involved in the fight reportedly left before officers had arrived.

About a half hour later, officers responded to the same location for a reported shooting. There, authorities found a 27-year-old man from Ansonia with multiple gunshots to his torso. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

During the investigation, a second man with a gunshot wound was found. The 26-year-old man from Ansonia was shot once in the buttocks, police said, and he was transported to the hospital to be treated for the non-life threatening injury.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 735-1885.

