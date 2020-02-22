2 Men Killed at Elizabeth’s Bar in Bloomfield

Two men have died after a shooting in a bar in Bloomfield Saturday.

Bloomfield police say that two males in their 40's were shot and killed last night at Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant located on 772 Park Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 1:00 a.m., finding two people shot, one in the chest and the other in the head. Both were transported to Saint Francis Hospital and were pronounced dead at the emergency room.

According to officials, the victims were regular customers at Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant became involved in a verbal dispute with another individual in the bar. The dispute spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired.

The Bloomfield Detective Unit is investigation with assists from the CT State Police Major Crime Squad Crime Scene Unit and the CT State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.