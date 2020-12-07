Bridgeport

2 Men Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 25 in Bridgeport

NBCConnecticut.com

Two men have died after a wrong-way crash on Route 25 in Bridgeport on Sunday afternoon.

State police said 28-year-old Kyle Jackson, of Stratford, was driving southbound on Route 25 south around 2:15 p.m. while 22-year-old Tyler Field Stevens, of Shelton, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the same area.

According to police, Stevens collided with Jackson's vehicle head-on just south of exit 3.

Both Jackson and Stevens were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportfatal crash investigation
