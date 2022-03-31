2 Men Stabbed in New Haven Wednesday Night

Two men are hospitalized after a double stabbing in New Haven Wednesday night.

The two victims were dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital in a private car around 8:25 p.m.

Police responded to the hospital and found a 40-year-old Hamden man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Both men were listed in stable condition.

Officers determined the stabbing took place on Grand Avenue between Franklin Street and Hamilton Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304. People can submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).