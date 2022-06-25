2 Men Taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford With Gunshot Wounds

Police are investigating after two men were taken to a hospital in Hartford after getting injured in shootings early Saturday morning. At this time, authorities are working to determine if the shootings were related.

Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Authorities said a man in his 20s was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was uncooperative with the investigation and the location of the incident is unknown at this time, investigators added.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called back to St. Francis Hospital after getting a report of another gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police said a man in his 30s was also suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. This man was also uncooperative with the investigation and it is unclear where the incident happened, they added.

Investigators are working to determine if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.