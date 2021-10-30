2 Middle School Students in Manchester Taken to Hospital After Having Adverse Reaction to Food

Two students at Illing Middle School in Manchester were taken to the hospital earlier this week after district officials said they had an adverse reaction to something they ate.

Deputy Superintendent Amy Radikas said the two students were taken to the hospital on Thursday. Officials did not release details about what the students ate or what may have caused the reaction.

The incident remains under investigation.

Manchester Public Schools officials are reminding students to be careful before eating candy or other treats unless you know where they are coming from and what is in them as we approach Halloween.

The district is reminding children not to eat anything that isn't commercially wrapped and parents and guardians are urged to inspect wrapped treats for signs of tampering, which includes: an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers.