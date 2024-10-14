$2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Windsor

The Powerball ticket in Connecticut that won $2 million on Saturday night was sold in Windsor.
The winning numbers were 5-14-20-41-57 and the Powerball was 6. The Powerplay was X3.
The $2 million ticket sold in Connecticut matched all 5 white balls without the Powerball. The ticket buyer selected the Power Play, which doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million.
The ticket was sold at Sunoco Windsor at 1916 Poquonock Ave. in Windsor, according to the CT Lottery website.
