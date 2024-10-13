$2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

There was a $2 million Powerball winner in Connectiuct on Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 5-14-20-41-57 and the Powerball was 6. The Powerplay was X3.
One ticket sold in Connecticut matched all 5 white balls without the Powerball. The ticket buyer selected the Power Play, which doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million.
There was no immediate information on where the ticket was sold.
