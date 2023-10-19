$2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket that was sold in Connecticut for the drawing Wednesday night won $2 million and another won $100,000.

The winning Powerball numbers on Wednesday night were 1-4-13-35-58 and the Powerball was 24. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $2 million matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, and it had Powerplay.

This was the only $2 million winner in the country and the largest prize from last night’s drawing.

The ticket that won $100,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball and had Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the two tickets were sold.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday night and the estimated jackpot is $70 million.

The cash value is $31.7 million.