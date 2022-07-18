Powerball

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One ticket sold in Connecticut for the Saturday night Powerball drawing won $2 million.

The winning numbers were 3-18-23-32-57 and the Powerball was 21.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, and had Powerplay.

<a href="http://<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The Powerball jackpot for the Monday night drawing is $89 millio<a href="https://www.powerball.com/games/home" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">https://www.powerball.com/games/home</a>n.</p> The Powerball jackpot for the Monday night drawing is $89 million.

If you play the lottery, you have probably been watching the Mega Millions jackpot grow.

The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday night drawing is $530 million, which has a cash option of $304.7 million.

This is the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.   

