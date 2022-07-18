$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One ticket sold in Connecticut for the Saturday night Powerball drawing won $2 million.

The winning numbers were 3-18-23-32-57 and the Powerball was 21.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, and had Powerplay.

<a href="http://<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The Powerball jackpot for the Monday night drawing is $89 millio<a href="https://www.powerball.com/games/home" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">https://www.powerball.com/games/home</a>n.</p> The Powerball jackpot for the Monday night drawing is $89 million.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you play the lottery, you have probably been watching the Mega Millions jackpot grow.

The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday night drawing is $530 million, which has a cash option of $304.7 million.

This is the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.